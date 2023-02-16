Solomon Airlines has signed up as the first "presenting sponsor" for the 2023 Pacific Games on the archipelago’ in a deal worth SBD$5 million(£506,000/$609,000/€570,000) in air travel and air freight.

The national carrier, founded in 1962, operates regular return services from the capital Honiara to Brisbane, Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tarawa, Kiribati, as well as operating an extensive domestic network around the Solomon Islands.

"Sol2023 is a very significant event for us all, to highlight our country, our airline and our capability to international visitors and media," Solomon Airlines chief executive Gus Kraus said,

“Our support will enable the efficient movement of personnel, organisers and officials, and vital resources and materials via our air freight operation,

"As Solomon Islands national carrier, we are excited to have that opportunity,"

The airline will also promote the Games on its media channels.

"We are proud to make that commitment and to play our part in ensuring the success of the Pacific Games, from the all-important lead-up phase through to the exciting staging of the games in Honiara," Kraus added.

Solomon Islands 2023 mascot Solo joined airline staff in Honiara to celebrate the sponsorship which will also offer logistical support for the Games Baton Relay ©Solomon Islands 2023

As part of the agreement "Solomon Airlines will also be the exclusive provider of domestic flight services throughout the country," for the Baton Relay which is scheduled to start 100 days before the Games open on November 19.

"We see this sponsorship as vitally important," Solomon Islands 2023 Organising Committee chairman Martin Rara said,

Rara was joined by Kraus to officially sign the deal at Honiara Airport with the Games' chief executive Peter Stewart.

"We thank Solomon Airlines for coming on board with the Games Organising Committee to support us in delivering a successful Games,we are indeed grateful," Rara added.

It is the latest major sponsorship to be concluded by Solomon Islands 2023.

In January they sealed a deal valued at SBD$4million (£393,000/$487,000/€448,000) with Solomon Water to provide infrastructure water and sewerage services and a SBD$2 million ((£210,900/$243,600/€227,330) with the Solomon Islands Postal Corporation.

Last week they also signed up No1Currency to provide currency and money transfer services for the Games.