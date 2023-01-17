Solo, the mascot for this year’s Pacific Games, is set to resume its nationwide tour of the host country Solomon Islands this week.

Having visited in total seven provinces, including the capital Honiara last year, Solo will re-start the tour by visiting Malaita, the most populous and one of the largest of the nine provinces of Solomon Islands.

It is named after its largest island, Malaita, also known as "Big Malaita" or "Maramapaina”.

Other islands Solo plans to visit during the tour, due to start on Thursday (January 17) and conclude on February 2, include South Malaita Island, also called "Small Malaita" or "Maramasike” Sikaiana Island, and Ontong Java Atoll.

It was first settled in 1893 when Captain Gibson of HMS Curacoa, declared the southern Solomon Islands as a British Protectorate with the proclamation of the British Solomon Islands Protectorate.

This tour will see Solo visit 26 communities and villages in these three regions of the province as excitement continues to build for the Games, due to open on November 19 and conclude on December 2.

Solo is a turtle in the national colours of the Solomon Islands ©Solomon Islands 2023

Solo is a turtle that was launched in May 2022, before being named in August.

The mascot design incorporates the four national Solomon Islands colours - green, blue, yellow and white.

The Solo Mascot Nationwide tour is part of the 2023 Pacific Games Community Engagement programme aimed at providing awareness of the event and advocating against the slaughter of all turtle species in the Solomon Islands and throughout the Pacific.

Sea turtles are endemic to the country, including hawksbills, which are critically endangered.

Upon its return, Solo is then due to travel down to Temotu province, before wrapping up its nationwide tour with a return to Malaita towards the end of next month.