The 2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the Solomon Islands Water Authority (Solomon Water) have announced their partnership through the Games Silver Partner Sponsorship in Honiara.

Solomon Water's sponsorship, valued at SBD $4million (£393 million/$487,000/€448,000), will support infrastructural design and development as well as the provision of free water services to Games facilities.

Solomon Water's chief executive, Ian Gooden, said: "The sponsorship is largely 'in-kind' in terms of infrastructure design, construction and supervision as well as a provision of free water and wastewater services for the various facilities during Games period."

He added that Solomon Water has had to move quickly to provide water and wastewater infrastructure for Games facilities before the start of the Games, which are due to take place from November 19 to December 2.

"In a very short period of time, we have designed and tendered for construction worth over SBD $160million (£16million/$19.5million/€18million) of mainly sewerage infrastructure needed to service the Games facilities and also for the construction of the Kukum Highway road project," he said.

Gooden said that the construction cost of the infrastructure is funded for by the Solomon Islands Government, Solomon Water and donors ADB (Australian Development Bank) and World Bank.

The partnership will support infrastructural design and development as well as the provision of free water services to Games facilities ©Solomon Water

"We are thrilled to be able to support the Pacific Games in this way," said Solomon Water Board chairman Donald Marahare.

"The Pacific Games are a celebration of athleticism, culture and community, and we are honoured to be part of it."

In recognition of the support, GOC Board chairman Martin Rara and chief executive Peter Stewart presented Solomon Water with a sponsorship certificate.

Solomon Water will also receive branding rights and numerous benefits associated to the Games Silver Partner Sponsorship Level.

"This sponsorship is indeed timely and a very significant one for us as to how GOC will deliver the Sol2023 Pacific Games," Rara said.

"Water is an essential aspect of the Games - no Games can run without water.

"This sponsorship guarantees that water will be sufficient for all come Games time."

Stewart added: "We welcome Solomon Water's support and partnership as it reflects the corporate spirit, support and commitment that is needed to deliver a successful Sol2023 Pacific Games."

Solomon Water is the third official sponsorship of the Games announced so far - the others being Solomon Post and Solomon Breweries.