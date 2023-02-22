Canal 13 (C13) becomes the second channel after Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN) to confirm their agreement to broadcast Santiago 2023.

The agreement will include promotion of the event through programmes, advertisements, streaming and diverse actions as they aim to showcase the most prominent multi-sports event in Chilean history.

Gianna Cunazza Mardones, the chief executive of Santiago 2023, mentioned the importance of having an open signal platform such as C13.

"This agreement left us satisfied because the participation of TVN and C13 channels, with their open signals and platforms, ensures us that we will be in each corner of the country with this mega-event and that a major quantity of people will join us and the buzz with this Games," said Mardones.

More than 6,000 athletes are expected to compete across 38 sports during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games ©Santiago 2023

Competition is due to take place across four regions of Santiago - Metropolitan, Valparaíso, O’Higgins, and Biobío.

The Pan American Games are due to take place from October 20 to November 5, while the Parapan American Games are scheduled to follow from November 17 to 26.

More than 6,000 athletes are expected to compete across 38 sports during the Pan American Games, while around 2,000 athletes are set to compete in 17 sports during the Parapan American Games.