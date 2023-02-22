The European Rowing Championships for 2024 have been awarded to Szeged in Hungary and Belgrade will stage the event in 2025.

The competition next year will also serve as a European qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

"We are delighted to be able to confirm these two attributions for our premier event, the European Championships," European Rowing Board chair Annamarie Phelps said.

"Next year the championships will also incorporate Paris 2024 qualification races, offering the opportunity for eligible crews to earn slots at Olympic or Paralympic Games for the first time, making this a must-watch event."

Hungary first held the European Championships 90 years ago, when events were staged on the River Danube, but this will be the first return to Hungarian waters since the 1970 championships in Tata.

"Organising the event is extremely important for the Hungarian rowing community, as it is a great opportunity to give bigger popularity to rowing in our country and region," Hungarian Rowing Association President Otto Ottó Cseh said.

Competition is set to take place at the Szeged Olympic Canoe and Rowing Centre ,which has hosted Canoeing World Championships four times in the last 25 years but precise dates for the event have not yet been announced.

The 2024 European Rowing Championships in Szeged will take place at a venue which has also hosted many World Championships in canoeing ©Getty Images

"The Szeged Olympic Canoe and Rowing Centre has now become an excellent venue for rowing regattas due to the upgrades and infrastructure improvements in the past few years," Cseh insisted.

The 2024 Championships were originally supposed to take place in the Italian coastal town of Saubadia but the event was withdrawn by World Rowing last September as a result of what they described as "unforeseen political changes in the city".

They accused the new Mayor Alberto Mosco of refusing "to abide by the contractual obligations provided in the contracts validly executed in 2019" when the town was awarded the event.

In 2025, the European Championships are set to return to Belgrade.

"We want to continue turning Belgrade into a quality destination on the map of rowing, and will make sure that the European Championships in 2025 will bring good memories to all participants," Serbian Rowing Federation Federation President Vladimir Antic said.

Belgrade last held the European Championships in 2014, but also staged the European Junior Championships in 2020 and is scheduled to host the World Championships in 2023.