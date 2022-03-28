Varese to replace Sabaudia as host of 2022 European Rowing Under 19 Championships

The Varese Organising Committee has accepted the proposal of hosting the 2022 European Rowing Under 19 Championships from May 21 to 22, after the withdrawal of Sabaudia.

The Varese Organising Committee, who have hosted multiple World Rowing and European Rowing events previously, have communicated their willingness to host the 2022 European Rowing Under 19 Championships to World Rowing and the European Rowing Board.

The European Rowing Board confirmed Varese to be the host of the championships after an evaluation process to access their available resources and proposed budget for the event.

Varese is also going to be the host of the World Rowing Under 19 and Under 23 Championships in July this year.

The Lago di Varese regatta venue in Northern Italy is set to welcome athletes, technicians, managers, staff and spectators for the event.

Varese is well known for being a notable tourist destination and its splendid hotels became very famous across Europe.

