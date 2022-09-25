French duo Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias and Romanian pair Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș dazzled for their countries on the final day of the World Rowing Championships in Račice.

The four rowers stood top of the tree at Tokyo 2020, with Boucheron and Androdias taking gold in the men's double sculls and Bodnar and Radiș triumphing in the women's double sculls.

They all returned to champion status on the world stage in the Czech Republic as the Frenchmen timed at 6min 9.34sec to defeat Spaniards Aleix García Pujolar and Rodrigo Conde Romero by 1.18sec.

Australia's David Bartholot and Caleb Antill finished third after pushing themselves to conclude in 6:11.92.

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Radiș enjoyed a comfortable victory, notching 6:47.77, to beat Dutch duo Roos de Jong and Laila Youssifou.

The rowers from The Netherlands clocked at 6:51.02 while Ireland's Sanita Pušpure and Zoe Hyde recorded 6:52.81 to follow closely.

In the men's single sculls, 2019 world champion Oliver Zeidler of Germany reclaimed his crown by crossing the finish in 6:48.67.

A World Champion title, what a way to turn 24 for Ancuta Bodnar 🇷🇴! 🎂 🎉

The Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar secured silver for timing at 6:50.12 and Graeme Thomas took bronze for coming slightly after.

The Briton ended the race in 6:51.44.

European champion Karolien Florijn sealed the women's single sculls world title after registering a time of 7:13.66, bettering Emma Twigg of New Zealand and Tara Rigney of Australia.

Twigg recorded 7:34.03 to win the silver medal as Rigney acquired bronze for notching 7:36.96.

Britain were the dominated force in the men's eight event with a time of 5:24.41, which was faster than The Netherlands' 5:25.52 and Australia’s 5:27.72.

Romania, led by Radiș, celebrated gold in the women's eight category after combing to clock at 6:01.14.

And just like that, the 2022 World Rowing Championships are over! 😢



Great Britain topped the medal table, with an impressive 7 gold 🥇💪#WRChamps #WRCHRacice pic.twitter.com/GSkCLbqn3O — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) September 25, 2022

The Dutch were again in second place, registering 6:05.04, as Canada settled for bronze with a time of 6:01.14.

In the Para events, Ukraine's Roman Polianskyi achieved gold in the PR1 men's single sculls and Norway's Birgit Skarstein secured the PR1 women's single sculls title.

The World Rowing Championships concluded with a "Grand Finale" exhibition race to celebrate three-time Olympic medallist and five-time world champion Ondřej Synek following his retirement last year.

The Czech rower faced career rivals Alan Campbell of Britain, Olaf Tufte of Norway, Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand, Iztok Čop of Slovenia and Lassi Karonen of Sweden.

Synek made the most of the moment as he strived to victory with the home crowd firmly behind him.