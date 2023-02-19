Attilio Fontana has been re-elected as Lombardy President which is expected to be welcomed by Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers as they seek stability.

Despite a turnout of less than 42 per cent, the 70-year-old secured a new term with 54.6 per cent of the votes.

"The first feeling is joy for the people of Lombardy who have understood our work," Fontana said, as reported by ANSA.

Serving as President since 2018, he has been involved with the Games since the bid phase, with the subsequent awarding made in June 2019 at the International Olympic Committee Session in Lausanne.

Lombardy has also committed to a considerable financial investment with approximately €575 million (£511 million/$616 million) spent on the Games in 2022.

A Government contribution for transport is also initially estimated at €473 million (£420 million/$506 million).

Attilio Fontana has said that he feels joy for the people of Lombardy following his re-election ©Getty Images

Fontana's running was strongly opposed by Carlo Calenda, secretary of liberal party Action, which was represented by Letizia Moratti in the election.

Moratti drew in just 9.87 per cent of the vote.

"You are not credible, you never have been," Fontana wrote on Facebook addressing Calenda.

"And that's why you lost.

"Bad.

"But Senator Calenda is right about one thing, the Italians are looking for someone to rely on and trust.

"Well, I can safely tell you that they have placed their trust in the right people: in Francesco Rocca, in me and in the centre-right Government.

"Dear Senator Calenda, if Italy is the most beautiful country in the world it is thanks to the Italians.

"They won, you lost.

"Get over it."

Fontana is in the middle of a battle to keep the Milan Cortina 2026 speed skating events in the Lombardy capital.

Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini has called for speed skating to be moved to Oval Lingotto, built for the 2006 Winter Olympics when they were held in Turin.

Turin dropped out of the Games bid six months before the host city decision was to be made, making Fontana objecting that they have the right to be involved again.

"They didn't want us, they don't deserve us," he said.