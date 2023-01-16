Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy region, has guaranteed that "things are progressing in an absolutely linear, perfect and timely manner" in terms of the organisation of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Amidst concerns about delays in preparing infrastructure required for the Games, Fontana confirmed to Ansa Latina: "The work of the region is perfectly in order, perfectly timely: our public works, which are not ours, are within the established limits."

He added: "Even the small part of the work that we have to do is in line with the forecasts.



"Beyond that I have an ongoing relationship with the chief executive and commissioner of the company set up by the Government for the infrastructure of the 2026 Olympic Games, who is stressing to me that they are actually trying to recover the delays in the start of the work….

"As I have already said, unfortunately this company was established late, two and a half years after the Games had been assigned to us."

But he added, with reference to the chief executive and commissioner: "Dr. (Luigivalerio) Santandrea, with whom I am in constant contact, tells me that he will be able to meet the deadlines for carrying out those as well."

Meanwhile, the President of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Giovanni Malagó, has announced that "in the coming days or weeks there will be a meeting in which all the assessments will be made" regarding the possibility of using facilities of the Piemonte region at the Games.

CONI President Giovanni Malagó says a meeting will soon be held to assess the possibility of using facilities in the Piemonte region for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games ©Milan Cortina 2026

"I represent CONI, which is constantly informed and interested in this issue," said Malagó, who also responded to an Aci Lombardia report on alleged delays in the construction of the works for Milan-Cortina 2026.



"There are two subjects, two companies: one is the foundation with which I deal, which is the organising committee, and the other is the company that deals with the works.

"In this case the statistics (the report, Ndr) refer to the second company that is public.

"We deal with the organisation of the Games and they are two completely different things.

"There are those who physically deal with the contracting of the work.

"It is clear, we are not hypocrites, that to organise the Games well you have to build the infrastructure and do it on time, it is a cry of alarm that everyone already knows."

Malagó also spoke about the "adaptation" interventions at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium for the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

"It is an issue that concerns the municipality, we have only pointed out some needs," he said.

"We are in full harmony with the municipality."