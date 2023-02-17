T-Mobile Netherlands signs four-year deal with Dutch team to cover Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026

T-Mobile Netherlands has signed a four-year partnership deal with the Dutch Olympic and Paralympic teams as they prepare for next year's Summer Games in Paris and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

As part of its agreement with the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF), which supervises Olympic and Paralympic sport, the company will start by involving itself in short track, basketball and equestrian sports.

From September it will extend that support to the 28 sports associations that are due to part of the Dutch team.

Herman de Haan, director of the Dutch skating federation, commented: "T-Mobile will be the main sponsor of the short track and is also a TeamNL partner for the entire skating association.

"Cooperation with partners is essential for us to continue to develop the skating and skating sport.

"We want remain a leading skating country and ensure that young and old can continue to skate and skate."

The cooperation is also very important for the Dutch Basketball Association. Director Maarten Hoffer, who added: "The partnership with T-Mobile contributes to the further growth of basketball in the Netherlands.

“It also helps us to concretely realize our ambitions in the various top sports programmes."

Patrice Assendelft, general director of the Dutch Equestrian Federation, said: "T-Mobile will be the second main sponsor of TeamNL equestrian sport.

"We are very proud of that.

“With the 'unlimited support' of T-Mobile Netherlands we can realise our top sports ambitions.

"We look looking forward to shaping this powerful partnership together."