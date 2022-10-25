The Dutch National Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has extended its collaboration with hydrogen consortium Mission H2 up to and including Paris 2024.

The aim of the collaboration is to further boost the hydrogen movement in The Netherlands for the benefit of energy transition.

Mission H2 is working towards a transition to the clean fuel of hydrogen, which can be produced from a variety of domestic resources such as natural gas, nuclear power, biomass, and renewable power like solar and wind.

Its partnership with the NOC*NSF seeks to make sport more energy efficient and to allow TeamNL athletes to compete at in as sustainable a fashion as possible.

Olympic champions Marit Bouwmeester - who has won a full set of medals in Laser Radial sailing - and Kiran Badloe, the Tokyo 2020 RS:X windsurfing champion, are enthusiastic ambassadors of Mission H2.

Mission H2 involves eight parties from the hydrogen chain - Gasunie, Groningen Seaports, Port of Amsterdam, Remeha, Shell Nederland, Toyota, Eneco and Vopak - who are joining forces to increase the visibility and effectiveness of the hydrogen mission.

Under the campaign flag Netherlands Hydrogen Land 2030, Mission H2, together with TeamNL, hydrogen ambassadors Badloe and Bouwmeester, plus the relevant water sports associations, want to accelerate the hydrogen movement.

Ulco Vermeulen of Gasunie and initiator of Mission H2 said: "Since the start of Mission H2 in 2019, a lot has happened in the field of hydrogen.

"Now we have to keep going.

The Dutch team has extended its sustainability partnership with hydrogen consortium Mission H2 up to and including Paris 2024 ©TeamNL

"We can make good use of the positive energy of our TeamNL athletes.

"If we now collectively gear up, the Netherlands Hydrogen Land can be on course during the summer games in Paris to have our hydrogen market fully functioning from 2030."

Marc van den Tweel, general director of the NOC*NSF, added: "The importance of sport and sporting pleasure in our country go hand in hand with the ambition to become more sustainable.

"We have a unique association structure that makes people feel directly involved in making their own sports environment more sustainable.

"We see this, for example, in the success of the energy coaches who advise associations through NOC*NSF on concrete steps.

"The enormous knowledge and experience that we are offered from our partners of Mission H2 is of great importance to be able to increase the ambitions, especially towards the games in Paris."

The Netherlands has unique opportunities when it comes to hydrogen, with the North Sea having the potential for large-scale production of wind energy.