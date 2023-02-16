Hamilton100, the group behind the Canadian city's Commonwealth Games bid, has admitted the campaign to secure hosting rights for the centenary event is 2030 is over.

The body revealed that the bid was unable to secure Government commitments to bid to host an event that will mark the 100th anniversary of the first British Empire Games, as they were then called, in 1930 by the deadline on February 13.

"It is heartbreaking … the Hamilton 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid is no longer Canada's 'preferred candidate' for the 2030 Commonwealth Games," read a statement.

Hamilton100 claimed it will remain open as it attempts to revive the bid but will stop for now to inform stakeholders following the Commonwealth Sport Canada decision.

"On behalf of Commonwealth Sport Canada, I thank you, the Hamilton100 bid committee, local bid partners and numerous community supporters for the incredible effort to date in developing a potential bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games," Commonwealth Sport Canada President Claire Carver-Dias wrote to Hamilton 2030 Bid Committee President Lou Frapporti.

"In addition, Commonwealth Sport Canada recognises your committee's best efforts to secure municipal and Ontario Governments' commitment for a 2030 Commonwealth Games bid."

Commonwealth Sport Canada President Claire Carver-Dias officially rescinded Hamilton's status as "preferred candidate" for the 2030 Games ©Commonwealth Sport Canada

Hamilton's Mayor Andrea Horwath has said she is disappointed about the failed attempt.

She described it as a lost opportunity and called on Ontario to revive the chance of moving forward.

The Games' CAD1.1 billion (£680 million/$820 million/€765 million) is believed to have been a key factor in the lack of Government support.

A potential bid from Alberta has risen from the ashes of the Hamilton collapse which would see events held predominantly in Calgary and Edmonton.

"I do know that we have a very active group in our community that would like to see the Commonwealth Games come here," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said, as reported by CTV News.

In 2020, then-Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters a small group of citizens were putting together a proposal for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Edmonton had hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1978

An official bid failed to transpire after organisers could not secure Government funding, while Edmonton launched formal bids for both the 2022 and 2026 Games, neither of which came to fruition.

Edmonton hosted the event in 1978.

These were the first Commonwealth Games to be held without the pre-fix British, which was dropped.

Calgary has never staged the Commonwealth Games, but did host the Winter Olympics in 1988.

Edmonton had been a candidate to be a host city during the 2026 FIFA World Cup being jointly staged by Canada with the United States and Mexico.

But they were overlooked for Toronto and Vancouver.