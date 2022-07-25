Representatives from Hamilton's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games are set to attend Birmingham 2022 here as observers.

The private Hamilton100 Commonwealth Games Bid Corporation is spearheading the Canadian city's plan to stage the multi-sport event in eight years' time, 100 years on from when it staged the inaugural edition of what was then the British Empire Games.

Hamilton100 President PJ Mercanti, chair Louis Frapporti and general manager Greg Maychak are included in the delegation travelling to the English city, and are expected to attend tomorrow's Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly.

They are also due to visit Athletes' Villages and sporting venues, and meet with officials from the CGF and Birmingham 2022.

Moreover, a visit to 2002 Commonwealth Games host city Manchester is planned, featuring an opportunity to speak to staff and residents of the city.

Frapporti believes that the trip offers an opportunity to learn lessons that can feed into Hamilton's bid.

Observers from Hamilton100 are expected to visit the Athletes' Villages and other venues during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©ITG

"Visiting Birmingham with regional leaders to consult with the Games hosts during the delivery of the 2022 Games is an unprecedented opportunity to assess the operational challenges associated with managing such an event in real-time and to derive inspiration in working to improve our approach to impact and legacy in the finalisation of Ontario’s bid," the Hamilton100 chair said.

Hamilton's Mayor Fred Eisenberger joins the Hamilton100 delegation in travelling to Birmingham.

Eisenberger has been a keen proponent of the Games returning to Hamilton to mark the centenary and is attending following recent City Council approval for it to become a key supporter of advocacy efforts.

He explained that the visit to England would offer an opportunity for Hamilton100 to gain insights into the staging of the Commonwealth Games.

"Hamilton is proud to have the distinction of hosting the first Empire Games in 1930," Eisenberger said.

"Visiting the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Manchester with the Hamilton100 Bid Corporation delegation will be educational and informative on the economic and social impacts such an event can provide a host community."

The delegation from Hamilton is also due to travel to 2002 Commonwealth Games host city Manchester during their trip to England ©Getty Images

The travelling contingent featuring as part of the accredited observer programme at Birmingham 2022 also includes McMaster University's associate director for recreation and healthy living Trish Chant-Sehl and associate vice-president and dean of students Sean Van Koughnett.

The institution serves as a key partner for the bid.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to be held from Thursday (July 28) until August 8.

Victoria in Australia was awarded the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in April, and its representatives are also set to attend Birmingham 2022 on the observer programme.

Hamilton is viewed as the frontrunner for the 2030 Games and was at one stage asked by the CGF to turn its focus to 2026, but could not gain Government backing for such a bid.