The team involved in Hamilton’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games - 100 years after the city created and hosted the inaugural event - has had a strongly positive reaction from Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) executive members to its plan to co-host with other nations.

Having drawn criticism for its failure to include shooting in its proposed bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games - which did not ultimately gain support from the Canadian Government - the Hamilton bid team has laid out plans to outsource shooting to Gibraltar and netball to Jamaica in 2030.

P J Mercanti, President of the Hamilton100 Corporation, who is attending Birmingham 2022 as an observer along with chair Louis Frapporti and Hamilton’s Mayor Fred Eisenberger, told insidethegames: "We have had a chance to meet socially with some of the Commonwealth Games Federation executives at the General Assembly, and there is general support for the fact that Hamilton and Canada are at the table.

"And many of the CGF stakeholders seem very pleased with the approach that Hamilton is taking in our bid in wanting to share with other nations.

"This is taking into account the new CGF Strategic Framework which encourages the concept of co-hosting.

The Hamilton 2030 bid chair Louis Frapporti, left, President C J Mercati, right, and Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger in Birmingham today ©ITG

"This has been made possible through the leadership of Brian MacPherson, Commonwealth Sport Canada’s chief executive, who has made some inroads with other nations who are hoping to potentially host - so we foresee shooting being staged by Gibraltar and netball by Jamaica.

"The idea is to offer sports to countries where there is a very high level of support for them.

"So for instance Gibraltar would be able to host more than 40 countries in its shooting competition."

In October 2020 Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) warned that the absence of shooting from the proposed 2026 Commonwealth Games programme in Hamilton would "negatively affect" a significant number of nations, including Canada.

Mercati added that his team had met earlier today with MacPherson and a representative of the Canadian Ministry of Sport.

"They seemed very supportive of the bid, so we are looking forward to engaging with our Federal Government as we advance the bid," he said.

Louis Frapporti, chair of the Hamilton100 Bid, added: "We hope and expect to get a bid finalised by the end of this year so that we can get it off to the CGF by the beginning of next year.

"That was what the discussion was about this morning.

"The resolve is to try and get this bid out of the country by the end of year so that the CGF - who have expressed a willingness to make an award early - would be in a position to make an announcement at their Congress in November of next year."

In April this year the CGF awarded the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria in Australia after federal support for a Hamilton 2026 bid had foundered, reportedly because of the need to prioritise support for Toronto as a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.