Calls for Channel Nine to secure deal through to Brisbane 2032 Paralympics after broadcaster lands rights for next five Olympics

Australian Olympians and Paralympians have called on Channel Nine to try and secure a deal to broadcast the Paralympics, through to Brisbane 2032, after the channel landed exclusive rights for the next five Olympics.

The Olympic rights deal, reportedly worth more than AUD$300 million (£170 million/$205 million/€193 million), sees Nine replace Channel Seven as Australia’s Olympics broadcaster.

After the announcement of the deal, Georgie Parker, who represented Australia in hockey at the Rio 2016 Olympics, tweeted an observation that the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics were not included as part of the deal.

"Look, we all love change, its as good as a holiday, but confused/angry as to why Channel Nine haven’t bought the rights to the Paralympics with it," Parker wrote.

"It is so important for visibility and the momentum of the Movement to have the same broadcasting partner. They’ve missed a big one here."

Australian swimmer Rowan Crothers, who won three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, including two golds, tweeted in response to Parker: "You are totally right about how important it is for the Paralympic Movement to have greater - equal - visibility and exposure.

"If Channel Nine were a smart business they’d see engagement rates for Para sport is extremely high - the Tokyo Para team formed the strongest emotional connection to an audience of any Australian sporting team in history then they’d bid top dollar for broadcast rights."

Australian Para swimmer Rowan Crothers was among the athletes who joined calls for Channel Nine to seek to secure rights to broadcast future Paralympics ©Getty Images

Paralympics Australia released a statement confirming that broadcast rights for future Paralympic Games, including Paris 2024, have yet to be awarded.

The organisation’s President Jock O’Callaghan confirmed that Paralympics Australia would contribute towards arrangements for broadcast rights for Brisbane 2032 but added that the final decision lay with the Organising Committee.

"The broadcast rights for Paralympic Games are one of the biggest responsibilities we oversee to continue to grow the profile of the Paralympic Movement," said O’Callaghan.

"With the Olympic rights confirmed for the next five Olympic Games, our work to secure a broadcast partner for the Paralympic Games now intensifies to ensure our Paralympians are also given the biggest stage possible to connect with Australian audiences and inspire future generations.

"The Australian and global broadcast rights for the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games will be sold by the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee.

"As a member of the Organising Committee Board and a Games delivery partner, Paralympics Australia looks forward to contributing towards successful outcomes from these arrangements at the appropriate time."

The Seven Network is the current holder of Australia’s Paralympic rights, having broadcast the previous four editions.

The Tokyo 2020 edition saw Australian viewership records for the Paralympic Games.