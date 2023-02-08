IOC awards Australian broadcaster Channel Nine exclusive rights for next five Olympic Games, including Brisbane 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded Channel Nine in Australia rights for the next five Olympics, including a home Games at Brisbane in 2032.

The deal covers the Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028, the 2030 Winter Olympics and Brisbane 2032 editions.

Speaking about the partnership IOC President Thomas Bach said: "Australia is a great sporting nation with a long Olympic history which will be taken to new heights with the hosting of the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032.

"Our new partnership with Nine will ensure Olympic fans across Australia have unparalleled coverage of the Olympic Games on their platform of choice."

More follows.