The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has stated the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics could reach an audience of 4.25 billion people, breaking viewing records set during Rio 2016.

Its projections expect to surpass the approximate 4.1 billion figure from five years ago, with the IPC attributing this to more broadcasters, increased coverage and more live sport.

In total, the Games will be covered by more than 150 television, radio and online outlets in 177 territories.

Japan's NHK, the host broadcaster, has more than 540 hours of coverage planned, more than any other host broadcaster before.

The previous high was 500 hours of coverage from Channel 4 from London 2012.

NBC is to host more than 1,200 hours of coverage across all platforms in the United States, as will Channel Seven in Australia and CBC in Canada.

Britain's Channel 4 is to show more than 300 hours of traditional television, and will make all 1,200 hours available across digital platforms.

Additionally, 70 per cent of its on-screen presenters are disabled people.

"With more live sport available to broadcasters than ever before, I am confident we will break all viewing records for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Alexis Schaefer, the IPC's commercial, partnerships and broadcasting director.

"The role of broadcasters in screening the Games has never been more important given there are no international spectators and limited domestic crowds.

"But the increase in the number of broadcasters and their levels of coverage is testament to the appeal of the Paralympic Games and the elite sporting performances of Para-athletes.

"We have also seen with the launch of WeThe15 this week how important the Paralympic Games are in the global conversation on persons with disabilities.

"In addition to delivering exciting and entertaining world-class sporting action from Tokyo, broadcasters are also telling the stories of Paralympians to inspire the next generation, challenge biases and stereotypes.

"We are extremely grateful to all rightsholders for helping to share the outstanding performances and powerful narratives with billions of viewers around the world."

The WeThe15 campaign, which was launched in the build up to the Games, aims to educate the public on disability around the world, through sport.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from Tuesday (August 24) to September 5.