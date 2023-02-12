An Se-young, the highest-ranked South Korean player in singles among men and women, is determined to contribute to her country's success ©Getty Images

South Korea badminton coach Kim Hak-kyun is hoping to "regain our glory" at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

At the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, South Korea failed to win a badminton medal for the first time in 40 years.

But Kim believes the team has the potential to change that at Hangzhou 2022.

"We will prepare meticulously in order to regain our glory in badminton," Kim said as quoted by Korea joongAng Daily.

Kim also added that the postponement of the 2022 Asian Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped them prepare better.

He recently signed a contract extension Korean national team, and the Asian Games in China is set to be his first major assignment before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

South Korea failed to win a badminton medal at the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

An Se-young, the highest-ranked South Korean player in singles among men and women, is determined to contribute to her country's success.

The world number two won the India Open and the Indonesia Masters recently and is hoping to maintain the momentum in Hangzhou.

"Trying my best is what I have to do as a player," the 21-year-old said.  

"I will pay back with good results." An said. 

South Korea have won 66 medals - 16 gold, 17 silver and 33 bronze – in badminton at the Asian Games.

They are the third in the overall medals table only behind powerhouses China and Indonesia.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 this.