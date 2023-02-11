South Korea's teenage swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo, favourite for the 100 and 200 metres freestyle at this year's 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, has said he wants to help his country win a first relay gold at the event ©Getty Images

Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for a training camp in Australia, the 19-year-old world 200m silver medallist maintained that as well as seeking individual glory he wanted to help make history in the team event in China.

"It's hard to pick one medal I'd like to win the most this year," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"I think the Asian Games will be the most important competition this year.

"And I really want to win the gold medal in the 4x200m relay and do something that has never been done before."

South Korea's best relay performance remains the silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle at the Hiroshima 1994 Asian Games.

At last year's World Championships in Budapest, Hwang and his teammates finished sixth in the 4x200m relay, setting a national record time of 7:06.93.

It was the first appearance in any World Championship relay final by South Korea.

"The Asian Games only come once every four years, and we've been gearing up for the event for quite some time," Hwang said.

"We will continue to work hard for the Asian Games and bring home great results."

South Korea's world 200m medallist Hwang Sun-woo considers this year's Asian Games as more important than the World Championships ©Getty Images
That Hwang regards the Asian Games as the most important event of the year is telling, considering he will also compete at the World Championships in Fukuoka in July.

His performance in Budapest last year saw him become the first South Korean swimmer since Park Tae-hwan in 2011 to reach a World Championship podium.

And in December, he successfully retained the world short course 200m freestyle title in Melbourne.

"At this year's worlds I think I will be in the 100m and 200m freestyle," he said.

"I don't know how high I will finish, and my primary focus is on improving my personal best.

"In the 4x200m relay, we will try to improve on our sixth-place finish from last year."

Hwang will be preparing for the season at Miami Swimming Club in Gold Coast under the guidance of Richard Scarce.

The former Australian national team coach has worked with Olympic and World Championships medallists such as Cameron McEvoy and Elijah Winnington.

The Korea Swimming Federation said it had engaged Scarce to work with Hwang and other swimmers this month because of his expertise in short and mid-distance freestyle races.

Discussing Scarce’s high-intensity training sessions, Hwang said: "I think they will help.

"Since we have the World Championships and the Asian Games coming up this year it's important for me to keep working hard and stay resilient through the end."

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, postponed from last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, are due to take place from September 23 to October 8.