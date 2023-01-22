Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ng Tze Yong has been left out of Malaysia's team for next month's Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC) in Dubai to focus on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ng won silver in the men's singles tournament and helped Malaysia to win mixed team gold at last year's Games in the English city.

However, he was a surprise omission from the Badminton Association of Malaysia's (BAM) team for the BAMTC, due to be held from February 14 to 19 in the Emirati city.

World number two Lee Zii Jia was expected to be joined by Ng in selection for the men's singles at the Championship, but Leong Jun Hao has been chosen instead.

BAM singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann said that the decision was taken to allow Ng to focus on training for Paris 2024 qualification, with the window due to open on May 1.

Malaysia won mixed team gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"This is important to ensure he remains on the right track according to what we have planned earlier," Wong said, as reported by Malaysian newspaper the New Straits Times.

"Once the Olympic qualifiers begin, there will not be much time for him to focus on training.

"We feel that this is an important phase which will help him achieve the goal of qualifying for Paris next year.

"We believe this early preparation can help Tze Yong improve.

"This is why we have not listed him in the BAMTC squad this time."

BAM singles director Wong Choong Hann said the decision aimed to ensure Ng Tze Yong "remains on the right track" for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Pairs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and Teo Ee Yi and Ong Yew Sin have been selected for the men's doubles, and Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan together with Teoh Mei Xing and Go Pei Kee have been chosen for the women's doubles.

Goh Jin Wei and Wong Ling Ching have been named in the Malaysian team for the women's singles element of the BAMTC, and Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing along with Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei for the mixed doubles.

Malaysia lost in the quarter-finals to Japan at the last edition of the BAMTC in Hong Kong in 2019.