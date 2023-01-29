India interested in hosting 2023 Sudirman Cup if Suzhou pull out due to COVID-19

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is willing to stage the Sudirman Cup Finals, it has been reported.

The National Federation has sent a letter to the Badminton World federation (BWF), expressing interest in hosting the event.

India was supposed to initially hold the mixed team event this year before the BWF awarded China's Suzhou the hosting rights.

The 2023 edition is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21 but the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China has cast doubts over it.

Suzhou was supposed to hold the tournament in 2021 but was not able to, due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in China and was eventually held in the Finnish city of Vantaa.

"India is keen to host Sudirman Cup this year," BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra said, as reported by the Press Trust of India.

"We have written to BWF expressing our interest, we are expecting a positive response in a fortnight."

China are the defending Sudirman Cup champions ©Getty Images

Last year, the World Tour Finals initially supposed to be held in World Tour Finals was moved to Bangkok in the last minute due to the pandemic.

Many crucial sporting events, including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, has been postponed due to the pandemic in China.

Meanwhile, India also expressed interest in staging the Junior World Championships.

"We have also expressed our interest for the Junior world championship, which was allotted to the USA but they have now backed out," Mishra said.

"India has expressed interest but we are yet to hear back from BWF.

"However, if we get Sudirman Cup then we may have to wait for another cycle for the world junior championship."

India has hosted prestigious badminton tournaments such as the Thomas and Uber Cup and the World Badminton Championships and the Badminton Asia Championships previously.

