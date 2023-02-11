The Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA) has expressed "outrage" and are "deeply concerned" with cuts to the national programme with women's captain Christine Sinclair stating the squad could go on strike.

The team released a joint statement with the country's men's team claiming that Canada Soccer had cut training camp days and full camp windows.

This would impact the team's preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup from July 20 to August 20.

"With the biggest tournament in women's football history less than six months away, our preparation for the World Cup and the future success of the Women's National Team program are being compromised by Canada Soccer's continued inability to support its national teams," read the CSPA statement, which represents players of Canada's Women's National Team.

"Despite our strong track record of success and history-making achievements for more than a decade, we continue to be told there is not enough money to adequately fund our program and our youth teams."

Canada are currently sixth in the world rankings and won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team is set to face the United States in the SheBelieves Cup on February 17 but their participation is now in doubt.

"This is the men and women's team together taking action against a federation which has mistreated us for far too long, and we have been far too nice for far too long," forward Janine Beckie told TSN.

"At this point we will not be training, we will not be attending meetings.

"Any scheduled activity with the national team in the near future, we will not take part in."

Soon after, Canada Soccer responded with a statement of its own saying it has a proven track record of supporting the women's game.

"Pay equity for our Women's National Team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. Canada Soccer will not agree to any deal without it," the statement said.

"That is why, after months of negotiations with our Women's National Team and their legal counsel, Canada Soccer already issued a mutually-agreed to retroactive payment."

The payment is said to be approximately CAD1.7 million (£1 million/$1.2 million/€1.1 million).

The CSPA has called for "new leadership" if Canada Soccer is "not willing or able" to support the team.

Canada Soccer has said that there will be pay equity in the new deals struck with the men's and women's teams.