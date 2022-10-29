Canada Soccer has added its voice to calls for FIFA World Cup host Qatar to improve the rights of migrant workers.

The national governing body has released a statement, urging the Middle Eastern nation to make "tangible improvement in protections for workers' rights and inclusivity across the country" after holding the World Cup.

The statement comes shortly after players from the Australian men's football team issued a video calling on Qatar to decriminalise same-sex relationships and establish a migrants' resource centre.

Canada Soccer said it supported the "ongoing pursuit for future progress regarding workers' rights and inclusivity" in Qatar.

"While strides have been made in strengthening protections for workers through the Qatar government’s labour reforms, we encourage all partners to continue the dialogue ensuring these reforms translate to tangible improvement in protections for workers' rights and inclusivity across the country beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," a statement from Canada Soccer read.

"We believe that a legacy of this tournament should be to inspire and encourage further improvements in this area, not just in Qatar but across the entire region."

Qatar has been heavily criticised by rights groups and activists over its labour laws and treatment of migrant workers in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Concerns over Qatar's suitability as a World Cup host have also been raised due to homosexuality being illegal and women's rights being restricted.

Canada Soccer said officials met with the Canadian Embassy in Qatar on three separate occasions this year to get an update on human rights and inclusivity and also held meetings with the International Labour Organization and Amnesty International.

"In our planning and preparations, Canada Soccer have made the conscious decision to engage and partner with local vendors in Qatar whose shared values and principles are aligned with our shared Canadian values," Canada Soccer added.

Canada are due to compete at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the build-up to the tournament dominated by concerns over the host nation's human rights record ©Getty Images

"We will be providing cultural awareness to our players and staff, friends and family and corporate partners in the coming days ahead of their travel to Qatar.

"Through our ongoing dialogue in recent months, it is our understanding that Qatar’s legal reforms, if fully implemented, have the potential to have a real impact and further improve protections for workers' rights across the country.

"We encourage all partners to continue their efforts to implement recent labour reforms and continue to address and resolve past labour abuses.

"Canada enjoys a global reputation as a defender of human and LGBTQ2S rights, anchored on a record that is seen as one of the leaders globally.

"Canada Soccer will continue to uphold that reputation, build on what we have already started, and like so many other sporting bodies internationally, continue to ensure our players and fans are safe, included, celebrated and treated equitably."

The Voyageurs, a Canadian football supporters’ group, told CBC that fans were concerned about human rights issues in Qatar, leading them to consider whether to travel to the country or not.

"We are alarmed with the Qatari Government’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ population in the country and the many deaths that have occurred in building the World Cup stadia and infrastructure," the Voyageurs added.

Canada have been drawn against Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F of the FIFA World Cup which is due to run from November 20 to December 18.