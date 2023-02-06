CMA CGM Group promises to prioritise sustainability after signing up as official logistics partner for Paris 2024

Paris 2024 have signed up the CMA CGM Group, the world's third largest container shipping company, as its official partner in logistics solutions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been announced.

Among the areas, the French container transportation and shipping company will help in are handling the transport and logistics for all the goods, equipment and materials required to put on the Games next year.

The company's subsidiaries CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo will organise the international transport and customs brokerage activities and provide and operate the requisite logistics facilities for Paris 2024.

CMA CGM will also operate road and river transport and logistics services at Paris 2024 in metropolitan France and French overseas territories, including Tahiti which is due host the surfing competition during the Olympics.

CMA CGM has promised to deliver a sustainable service.

The Group claims committed to a sustainable approach targeting net zero-carbon by 2050 and will provide low-carbon, energy-efficient logistics solutions for Paris 2024.

The CMA CGM Group has promised to use sustainable fuels in its transport and logistics for all the goods, equipment and materials that it will handle for Paris 2024 ©CMA CGM Group

This will include its vehicles being powered by LNG, biofuels, electricity or sustainable fuels, as well as barge transport for inter-city deliveries, to help reduce the carbon impact of international transport services.

The Group will also ensure that packaging and warehouse waste are optimised, they have promised.

As part of their deal with Paris 2024, CMA CGM plans to set set up a dedicated social integration programme, "respecting the principles of inclusion and diversity".

CMA CGM operates 257 shipping routes between 420 ports in 160 countries, and in 2021 had revenues of $56 billion (£47 billion/€52 billion).

The company employs 150,000 people around the world, including 4,000 at its headquarters in Marseille.