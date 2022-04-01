Customer relationship management specialists Salesforce are the latest to become a sponsor for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Their agreement is the third-highest level of partnership for the Games, below premium and official partners.

This deal was struck at the Grand Palais Ephemere, the venue that is set to host judo and wrestling at the Olympics, as well as judo and wheelchair rugby at the Paralympics.

The American company organised its annual gathering, the Salesforce Tour, there to coincide with the new deal.

Salesforce is already a partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, as well as for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the British Olympic Association and the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

For Paris 2024, the company will provide applications to help the Paris 2024 Organising Committee engage with the public and create content, with work expected to begin at the end of the year when the ticket office is launched.

In February 2023, the first tickets are expected to go on sale.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet expects 80 per cent of partnership revenue to be confirmed by the end of the year ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet previously told French sports publication L'Equipe of his financial ambitions before the end of the year.

"The objective we have set for the teams is to reach 80 per cent of partnership revenue by the end of 2022," said Estanguet prior to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

A reported €1.1 billion (£920 million/$1.22 million) of Paris 2024's €4 billion (£3.37 billion/$4.42 billion) budget is projected to come from sponsorship.

Enedis, according to the Journal du Dimanche, has joined at the same level with an unreported third partner expected to be announced "in the next few days".