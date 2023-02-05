The 11 teams for the Men's Bandy World Championships have been confirmed, as well as six in the women's, with both tournaments scheduled to take place in at the Eriksson Arena in Åby, just outside of Växjö in Sweden.

Competition starts with Group B fixtures, scheduled for March 24 to 27.

Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Netherlands, Czech Republic and Switzerland are in Group B.

Hosts Sweden are set to play in Group A from March 28 to April 2 with Norway, Finland, United States and Kazakhstan.

Russian bandy players are absent from the World Championships due to the nation's involvement in the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

For the first time in the history of the sport, both men's and women's tournaments are to be held together.

These women's teams are Sweden, Finland, United States, The Netherlands, Ukraine and Switzerland; who are to play at the same time as Group A of the Men's World Championship.

The 2022 World Championships in Russia was cancelled after four teams withdrew due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the now-absent Russia winning the last edition in 2019.