Norwegian official Stein Pedersen has replaced Russia's Boris Skrynnik as President of the Federation of International Bandy (FIB).

An FIB Congress is taking place in Helskinki today and Norwegian media reports indicate Skrynnik has been ousted, with Pedersen unanimously elected in his stead.

Pedersen is the FIB's first Norwegian President.

Skrynnik had only been re-elected FIB President in 2020, on a four-year term.

Skrynnik had led the FIB since 2005.

However, Skrynnik's actions in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine led to a movement seeking to oust him as President.

Pedersen was already an FIB Executive Committee member.

Skrynnik claimed that his departure from the Presidential role was his decision, and that he could remain with the FIB in an advisory capacity.

The FIB Congress was held in the Finnish capital Helsinki ©Getty Images

"I left the post of President of the Federation of my own free will, Pedersen's candidacy is my proposal," he told Russia's Match TV.

"We removed all aggressive Russophobes, and Pedersen remained the most acceptable candidate.

"I have now taken a break, but I was offered to be the chief adviser.

"Now we are looking for a consensus.

"Until we achieve loyalty from all sides, I will not make a decision."

