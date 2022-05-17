The most successful coach in bandy history, Vladimir Yanko, has died at the age of 73 due to COVID-19 after leading the Soviet Union team to World Cup glory on two occasions and the Russian squad on four.

The Russian also took the helm at multiple clubs, including Dynamo Moscow, Arkhangelsk Vodnik, Kemerovo Kuzbass, and Dynamo Kazan, where he led his teams to victory in the Russian Championship 10 times, six times in the Russian Cup, four times in the World Cup and European Champions Cup, and twice in the Soviet Union Championship.

Yanko was also a decorated player, becoming a four-time world champion with the Soviet Union and amassing three European Champions Cup and five National Championships victories.

From November 2021, he was the sporting director of Ak Bars-Dynamo and was also a member of the Bandy Federation of Russia (FHMR) Executive Committee.

"The greatest coach, the wisest person who did so much for Russia," said Boris Skrynnik, President of the FHMR, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"In the USSR, he was also one of the leading coaches, this is an irreparable loss.

"The consequences of the coronavirus affected his death, yes, there was a situation with a blood clot, but this did not affect."

Vladimir Yanko coached his teams to a total of six World Championship titles, two with the Soviet Union and four with Russia ©FHMR

Yanko's legacy is set to be preserved among the domestic game.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Yanko] was a legend of Russian bandy: four-time world champion as a player and six-time as a coach," Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS.

"Each of the teams he coached always fought for victory, his teams achieved the highest results on the world stage.

"I am sure that the achievements and techniques of Vladimir Yanko will continue to be used in domestic bandy.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Vladimir Vladimirovich, as well as the Bandy Federation of Russia."