The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer team has praised the drug testing programme operated at Birmingham 2022 in a newly published official report.

The IO team observed all aspects of Birmingham 2022’s anti-doping programme, including test planning and implementation; training of sample collection personnel; athlete selection, notification and sample collection procedures; transport and chain of custody of samples; therapeutic use exemption procedures; and results management procedures.

"It was a privilege to lead WADA’s Independent Observer team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Poland’s Michal Rynkowski, director of the Polish Anti-Doping Agency and chair of the IO team, said.

“The team thanks the Commonwealth Games Federation, as well as everyone involved, for their commitment in protecting the integrity of the Games and congratulate them on successfully delivering the anti-doping programme.

“I would also like to commend UK Anti-Doping for its strong commitment and its role in delivering a robust anti-doping programme at Birmingham 2022.

“The IO report highlights the strengths of the programme and makes recommendations for future editions of the Games."

Nigeria faces losing the Commonwealth Games gold medal it won in the 4x100m relay at Birmingham 2022 after Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha tested positive for banned drugs ©Getty Images

There had been no positive drugs tests at the previous Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in 2018, but so far three have been reported from Birmingham 2022.

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed was the first athlete to fail a drugs test at Birmingham 2022 after he tested positive for furosemide, a banned masking agent and diuretic, and was expelled from the Games on the opening day.

Following the conclusion of Birmingham 2022, 4x100 metres relay gold medallist Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha from Nigeria has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit over a sample which came back positive for ostarine and ligandrol.

If the result is confirmed, England will be upgraded to the gold medal with Jamaica moving to silver and Australia to bronze.

In September, Pakistan's Ali Asad was stripped of the bronze medal he had won in the wrestling men's freestyle under-57 kilograms after testing positive for banned drugs.

His medal was awarded instead to New Zealand's Suraj Singh.

The WADA IO team included Guyana's double Commonwealth Games medallist Aliann Pompey.

It was the first IO team experience for Pompey, 44, who represented Guyana in four consecutive Olympic Games at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and who now chair of the Panam Sports Athletes’ Commission.

"WADA contacted me to see if I would be interested in joining the IO team at Birmingham 2022, and I am grateful for the experience," Pompey, the gold medallist in the 400 metres at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and the silver at Delhi 2010, said.

"I was delighted to be able to give an athlete’s perspective."

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aliann Pompey of Guyana was part of WADA's Independent Observer team which has reported on Birmingham 2022's anti-doping programme ©Getty Images

Pompey admitted that it was an eye-opening experience, seeing at first-hand the amount of work that goes into running a successful anti-doping programme at a major event.

"It was enlightening for me to be able to follow the athletes from the start of the process to the end, and to see what goes into making sure that the anti-doping process gives them the space to do what they need to do," she said.

"It is all about minimising the impact on athletes while still being able to ensure that a robust programme is implemented.

"Some athletes may not have a clear understanding of what WADA does, so it was great to hear of the pre-Games education course developed for these Games and made available on the Agency’s Anti-Doping Education and Learning platform and to see WADA’s athlete engagement team building awareness on the ground during the Games.

"It’s so important for athletes to understand their anti-doping rights and responsibilities; and, to understand how WADA partners with stakeholders worldwide with the ultimate goal of levelling the playing field for all.

"Having a current or former athlete on the IO team who is passionate about their sport, who loves what they do and wants to protect the integrity of the Games offers a useful perspective.

"It also provides them with an opportunity to stay involved and give something back to sport when their competitive days are over."

To read the full report click here.