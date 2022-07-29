Boxer Samed first athlete to fail anti-doping test at Birmingham 2022

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed is out of the Commonwealth Games after failing a drugs test.

Samed's A sample came back positive for furosemide - a banned masking agent and diuretic - and he has been immediately suspended.

The light-heavyweight boxer was due to face Luc Jean Rosalba today, but the athlete from Mauritius will instead win by default.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Anti-Doping and Medical Commission has informed Samed of the failure, as well as the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association.

Samed will be allowed to request analysis of his B sample or submit any other relevant information before a formal charge is issued.

Shakul Samed competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

There were zero positive tests reported at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, so it has taken Birmingham 2022 only one day of competition to surpass that total.

The news also comes in the same week the CGF and World Ant-Doping Agency signed an agreement to work together to eradicate the illegal use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Samed appeared at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, losing his opening round-of-16 bout versus Bayram Malkan from Turkey.

Now 23, Samed won a bronze medal at the Rabat 2019 African Games.

More follows.