World's first flying racing cars being tested in Australia with eye on Brisbane 2032

Flying Airspeeder race cars are being trialled in the desert as Australian technology companies aim to play a part in the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Adelaide-based company Airspeeder has created what is said to be the world's first flying electric racing car.

With testing taking place in the South Australian desert, Airspeeder is flying racing pods which it hopes could be a demonstration sport at Brisbane 2032.

"Once we’ve built and tested all these flying cars, and we’ve done a number of races, we’re going to move to a live broadcast model," Stephen Sidlo, head of media for Airspeeder, told Australian broadcaster ABC.

"And that will open up a lot of opportunities for the world to see what we've been doing in South Australia.

"We'd love to be at the Olympics and do something there.





"But the only way we're really going to get there is if we validate what the sport looks like, get broadcasts, get a desire from the audience on what they want to see, and also test this safety system.

"Once we've done that then yeah, we'll knock on the door of the Olympics and see what we can do."

John Persico, a director at the Australian Sports Technologies Network, said he could foresee a number of benefits from new technologies when staging the Games in Brisbane including alleviating transport problems and improving security.

"It's one of the most exciting areas for the 2032 Olympics, the ability to be able to create jobs, to create new opportunities and to create an extraordinary experience for the largest sporting event in the world," Persico told ABC.

"We've got a really strong local industry with 650 companies in Australia doing sports innovation-related activities across 35 different categories.

"It employs roughly 14,000 Australians right now … a number of other companies have gone on and taken the world by storm."