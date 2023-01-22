The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is set to vote on the extension of its Executive Committee's term lengths at the upcoming Extraordinary General Assembly, scheduled to take place online on March 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the organisation and subsequently current members of the Committee feel they have not had the chance to properly serve their term.

As a result, the proposed change would see the term extended from four years to six.

The regular four-year period would then return at a vote in 2025.

"For two years, the Executive Board could not work because we cancelled all activities and all meetings in 2020 and 2021," FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond told insidethegames in Lake Placid, which is currently hosting the FISU Winter World University Games.

"We had no Games in Lucerne, we had no Games in Chengdu.

"The people in the Executive Committee said, 'okay we have been elected for four years but in the end we could only work for two years so why don't we extend the mandate to 2025 and move the election to 2025.

"Then it has to be approved by the General Assembly but we could not reach decorum.

"Therefore we will repeat again on March 15 at the new Extraordinary General Assembly to see if we can postpone the election to 2025 or if we have the election in November 2023.

"I believe that other Federations have done it, I know that gymnastics did it before one year, other associations did it as well.

"They had a mandate of four years and they wanted to be active for four years.

"It doesn't mean it will be accepted though."

There is some opposition to the motion over a potential lack of democracy but with a large proportion of the vote needed for it to go through.

It is said those against it feel that the pandemic is not a good enough reason to change the Constitution while others want a place on the Committee themselves.

Despite a majority of delegations already in Lake Placid, Saintrond maintained that the online meeting was the best format.

"We could not have held something here because we only have 46 countries and then we cannot cover cost of a General Assembly in person," he continued.

"Because even according to the result of the extension or not, we could have a General Assembly in Chengdu or a General Assembly in November.

"It means that we cannot cover the cost of this because we are used to covering one flight ticket for the participants plus hotel.

"Just for one simple vote, I believe we can do it online."

The decision also ties in with "Save Winter" which has been ever-present at Lake Placid 2023.

The sustainability message was the official theme of the Games and the FISU World Conference which took place in parallel to it.