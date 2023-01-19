International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder is "confident" that the recently attributed 2029 World University Games in North Carolina will be hugely beneficial for the organisation.

Eder is hoping for FISU to capitalise financially on a strong culture of sponsorship at American events.

The North Carolina bid, which was originally intended for the 2027 edition but lost, is already sponsored by 53 corporations and organisations.

The United States also hosted the Summer Games in Buffalo in 1993 but Eder claims it did not provide much benefit to FISU.

"I have no doubt that they [the Games] will attract the US market," Eder told insidethegames in Lake Placid, which is holding FISU's winter version of the Games.

"They had so many events in the past and they got so much money from sponsors and donators.

"They made a lot of actions to get money and I was very much impressed and that's why I'm very confident that, probably for the first time in history, the Games in the US will help FISU.

"This was not the case in Buffalo and here of course Winter Games are different, but in North Carolina I'm confident that both North Carolina and FISU will benefit from the marketing and sponsorship opportunities."

North Carolina is home to several renowned sporting and research institutions, including Duke University, which are hoped to help drive the popularity of the FISU event ©Getty Images

Here in Lake Placid, the host country is not regularly medalling like it typically does in the Olympic Games, with just one gold medal to its name.

However, in 2029 Eder claims that the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will put forward its top collegiate athletes to compete.

This is then expected to boost the profile of the Games and, in turn, increase revenue and exposure for FISU.

North Carolina's bid encompasses the Triangle Region which boasts 19 colleges and universities with a student population of more than 260,000.

These include renowned sporting and research institutions North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"In the view of North Carolina, it is such a strong triangle there with Raleigh, Durham, all these cities that are very strong in university sports," said Eder.

"They are really willing to also have the best US athletes competing in their Games.

North Carolina had originally bid for 2027 but lost out to Chungcheong Megacity before being awarded the 2029 edition last week in Lake Placid ©FISU

"Having the Winter Games here and the summer in North Carolina in 2029, I do believe that for the Games in between - '23, '25, '27 - the Olympic Committee and our member will try to promote our Games because the market of the US is important for us.

"If they have good Games in North Carolina, if they have sponsors, and if we can attract through media then our Games and our student-athletes then this will be a big benefit for us and I am quite confident that this will happen."

Eder has admitted that FISU will not be able to reach the level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which Statista says had a revenue of $18.9 billion (£15.2 billion/€17.4 billion) in 2019.

He is hoping for a similar level of cooperation from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as has happened for Lake Placid 2023.

"Of course we cannot compare with the NCAA, this is for sure, but when we see the Games here in Lake Placid for the first time in the last 15 years the USOPC was heavily involved in the preparation of the Games," Eder said.

"[They were] helping the foreign teams to come, helping with the visa procedure which is not an easy one as we know, even helping to give vaccines to Kazakhstan because they used Sputnik and Sputnik is not possible to come to the US.

"USOPC helped a lot and in this regard also the relations with our member federation from the US has been improving in the last years."