The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is working with the North Carolina 2029 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games Organising Committee to help choose athletes to compete at the event.

The two organisations are looking to change the way competitors are selected as they seek to ensure the country's most promising collegiate athletes feature at the home Games.

Bid leader for North Carolina 2029 Hill Carrow foresees that the approach would improve sponsorship opportunities for the event and increase its viewership.

"We are working on a pathway where the USOPC will help to select our teams," Carrow told insidethegames in Lake Placid where North Carolina was awarded FISU's flagship event.

"Right now, it's a process where sometimes they will just go and pluck a college team and say 'you need to be representing us in basketball', versus putting together kind of like an Olympic team which is an all-star team.

"So, that is the process that we are working on and it also brings additional resources to the table.

"The World University Games should be part of our Olympic Movement in the United States."

For the ongoing Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games, the USOPC has been on the forefront to assist with its organisation.

It has helped with a difficult visa procedure to ensure that foreign teams can travel to the US and take part.

The USOPC and North Carolina 2029 are set to work together to ensure the United States' best collegiate athletes can compete at the event ©USOPC

The USOPC has also administered approved vaccines to members of some delegations, for example Kazakhstan, who have the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which is not accepted in the US.

Hill Carrow's team has also focused on developing a close relationship with the USOPC with the aim of having more cooperation with the governing body in the build-up to the Games.

"The USOPC got much more involved here in Lake Placid, so that’s a good starting point, but they're not all the way there yet and from my background with the USOPC I'm the one that really got them much more involved," Carrow continued.

"The head of the USOPC got her start in sports in North Carolina, I used to visit her start-up company.

"Our athletic director at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill just went on the Board of the USOPC, so we've got a lot of good connections there.

"We'd like to leverage those into really getting the USOPC back where they were by being really involved in this process, helping it bring resources to the table, making sure our sport governing bodies are supportive, and bringing the best athletes to compete against the rest of the world."

North Carolina 2029 is set to be the first Summer World University Games in the US since Buffalo staged the event in 1993.

The bid encompasses the Triangle Region which boasts 19 colleges and universities with a student population of more than 260,000.

These include renowned sporting and research institutions North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.