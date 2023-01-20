Exclusive: Lake Placid in talks over possible Winter Youth Olympic bid, says Mayor

Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin has revealed that discussions are underway over a possible bid for the Winter Youth Olympics after holding the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games.

Devlin also believes that the village could host the Winter Olympics for a third time "somewhere down the road" but insists it would need to be part of a state-wide New York bid.

Lake Placid has benefited from more than $550 million (£444 million/€507 million) of New York State investment to revamp its sporting infrastructure.

Venues that hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics have been transformed in preparation for the Winter World University Games and has raised hopes of staging more major events in the future.

"Basically, we are set for anything and if we can have a successful conclusion to this [Games] who knows what is next?" Devlin told insidethegames.

"Maybe the Youth Olympics and maybe somewhere down the road an Olympics.

"The Olympics have got so big we couldn’t hold them alone but it is possible to do it as a New York State Olympics and that would certainly be of interest.

"That would probably be 10 years down the road."

Lake Placid's venues have undergone a series of improvements in preparation for the FISU Winter World University Games ©FISU

Three editions of the Winter Youth Olympics have been held since the Games were inaugurated in Innsbruck in Austria in 2012.

Gangwon in South Korea is set to stage the 2024 edition, while a decision on the 2028 hosting rights has yet to be made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Lombardy in Italy has expressed an interest in hosting the Games, while Ukraine had also announced its intention to bid but that was made before the country was invaded by Russia.

No North American nation has held the Winter Youth Olympics but Los Angeles is due to host the Summer Olympics in 2028 and Salt Lake City is a contender to stage the Winter Olympics in 2030.

Asked whether Lake Placid was considering bidding for the Winter Youth Olympics, Devlin said: "Definitely.

"There are discussions.

"You never know how these things play out.

"They [the IOC] try to move them around and might not want them in North America twice, so we will have to wait and see."