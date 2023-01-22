Argentina and New Zealand won the titles in the latest round of the men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The men’s Cup final proved a particularly dramatic affair with Argentina overturning a 12-point deficit to overcome New Zealand 14-12.

New Zealand opened up a 12 point advantage thanks to tries from Akuila Rokolisoa and Roderick Solo, despite a yellow card for Joe Webber.

Argentina completed the comeback in the second half thanks to tries from Santiago Alvarez and Marcos Moneta, with respective conversions from Santiago Vera Feld and Tobias Wade putting Argentina into the lead.

Brady Rush then had a try disallowed for New Zealand as they sought to reclaim the lead, but Argentina held on for their first gold of the current World Rugby Sevens Series.

New Zealand's players perform the haka sfter winning the women's World Rugby Sevens Series trophy on home soil in Hamilton ©Getty Images

In the women’s Cup final New Zealand ran out convincing 33-7 winners over the United States thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Michaela Blyde.

Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe also scored for New Zealand, as they earned their second World Rugby Sevens Series gold of the season.

In the men’s bronze final the United States edged past France 15-14 thanks to a try from Ben Broselle, with the US earning a second bronze medal in four Sevens Series events.

Meanwhile in the women’s bronze final Australia overcame Ireland 33-17, helped by a brace from Bienne Terita, as they earned a third medal of the Sevens Series season.

The next round of the men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series is due to take place in Sydney, Australia, from Friday (January 27) to Sunday (January 29).