Lake Placid unlikely to hold Olympics again unless Paris Agreement goals met

PhD researcher from the University of Waterloo Natalie Knowles has claimed that Lake Placid is unlikely to be able to host the Winter Olympic Games again unless the impacts of climate change can be reduced.

The New York village staged the Games in 1932 and 1980 but it is deemed unlikely to be able to do so again in the "short term" as it would struggle to produce fair and safe conditions for athletes.

Knowles spoke at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Conference here, which is running parallel to the Winter World University Games.

Short term is considered to be until 2050 while long term is set at 2080.

She noted that, this week in Lake Placid, there has been rainfall before snow on top which "creates some difficult conditions".

"We looked at all the former Olympic locations and the future scenarios of climate change," Knowles said at the FISU World Conference.

"We're trying to figure out which locations would continue to have those conditions in the future.

"Lake Placid was one that is going to see rain on snow.

Natalie Knowles, third right, warns that Lake Placid would not be able to produce fair and safe enough conditions for athletes at a Winter Olympics in 2050 and beyond ©FISU

"They are more likely to have narrow snow conditions which is what we have been seeing across Europe and the World Cup.

"Yesterday's athlete and activist panel had a great picture of this strip of white snow and they’re competing where there is no snow on the edges.

"None of those things are great for the athletes.

"It's not fun to compete in and you lose that whole winter culture that's around the sports.

"Places like Lake Placid are in that high emissions scenario that is increasingly likely to see the impacts of climate change.

"There are some [former hosts] that are quite resilient but they are all seeing definite warming across the board."

It is claimed that, at the current rate, only Sapporo in Japan would be considered an appropriate host for the Games by the end of the 21st century if emissions are not reduced.

Knowles said there was still optimism to be had, however, as researchers have found a "huge difference" between a high emissions forecast scenario and if goals of the Paris Agreement can be achieved.

FISU deputy secretary general Sarah Lewis has reaffirmed the body's commitment to environmentally-friendly initiatives ©FISU

The Agreement's main objective is to keep a global temperature rise below two degrees Celsius this century.

FISU deputy secretary general Sarah Lewis confirmed her and FISU's commitment to ensuring they help to keep proper snow conditions intact and reduce carbon emissions.

"We are all going to work together to ensure that it continues to play an important role in our lives and in future generations as well," Lewis said.

"Our students here, for example at the FISU World University Games, take it very responsibly as well.

"They care about the future of snow a lot and for sure we will continue to make a big, big commitment to that through our sustainability strategy.

"We're going to leave no stone unturned and make sure that we are standing right behind it as well.

"We know that it plays an important part in people's lives, in their welfare, in the livelihood of many, many communities.

"It takes all of us to take responsible actions in order to ensure that we protect and that we move forward for the future of snow."