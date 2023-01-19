Trinidad and Tobago Government pays $3.6 million for hotel rooms at Commonwealth Youth Games

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development of Trinidad and Tobago has paid $3.6 million (£2.91 million/€3.3 million) to secure 5,000 hotel rooms for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

A handover ceremony was held last Friday, attended by Gabre Jesu McTair, Director, Physical Education and Sport Division, Diane Henderson, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association and Beverly Reid-Samuel, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

"The hosting of these games will further position Trinidad and Tobago as a hub for sports tourism, providing a platform for Caribbean athletes to showcase their skills and will bring economic benefit to this country," said Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development.

"The government is pleased to support the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association through the disbursement of 3.6 million dollars towards down payment to secure 5,000 hotel room nights across six hotels in Trinidad and Tobago, including the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Radisson, Cara Hotels, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Mt Irvine Bay Resort and Comfort Inn and Suites.

Trinidad and Tobago is set to stage the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4 to 11 ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to partner with the sporting fraternity and support the economy through sport."

Northern Ireland's capital Belfast was due to hold the event initially but was stripped of because of funding concerns.

The Caribbean nation was then awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2019.

The Games was postponed from 2021 to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinidad and Tobago is now set to stage the Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4 to 11.

This will be the seventh edition of the event.