Work on venues due to be used for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Douglas Camacho, chairman of Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, has set the target in a bid to stage a host of test events prior to the multi-sport event.

The Caribbean country is set to hold the multi-sport event in August next year, but Camacho wants the venues to be ready several months in advance.

"[We are] 10 months from the starting date, [but] we don’t have 10 months," Camacho told Trinidad and Tobago News Day.

"I want that finished in six months."

Seven sports have been included on the programme for Trinbago 2023 - athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, netball, rugby sevens, swimming and triathlon.

The Dwight Yorke Stadium is set to host the track and field events but Camacho said only minimal work needed to done for the venue to be ready.

"We have additional work to be done to prepare for the Commonwealth Youth Games but most of the work in the Dwight Yorke [Stadium] is done," said Camacho.

"Just some repairs to the track, plus other things that were left outstanding."

Trinidad and Tobago is preparing to stage next year's Commonwealth Youth Games ©Getty Images

The Ato Boldon Stadium, National Cycling Velodrome and the National Aquatic Centre - all located in Couva in Trinidad - are other venues that are due to be used for the Games.

Pigeon Point in Tobago is also set to stage beach volleyball, while triathlon is expected to be held in Buccoo.

"We are focusing because of the Commonwealth Youth Games [at] Ato Boldon [Stadium] and making sure that the home of football [is ready] because that is the Village that is going to house people," said Camacho, per Trinidad and Tobago News Day.

"We will work with the [Trinidad and Tobago] Football Association and the Normalisation Committee to make sure that we bring that right up to speed in time for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"The focus is making sure that the facilities for that [Games] are right up to speed."

Venues for cycling and swimming were characterised as being "fine" already by Camacho.

Trinidad and Tobago was initially awarded hosting rights for the Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, after Northern Ireland's capital Belfast was stripped of the event due to political deadlock.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and reshuffling of the sporting calendar led to the 2021 edition being postponed.

Trinidad and Tobago is now set to stage the Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4 to 11 next year.