England Athletics has launched its selection criteria for this year's Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Trinidad and Tobago but has acknowledged the "frustration" caused by a reduced competition schedule meaning "not all events will be catered for".

The sixth CYG will, however, be the first to offer Para-athlete competition.

The proposed athletics events for athletes aged 16-17, born in 2006 or 2007, at the Trinbago 2023 Games, due to take place from August 4 to 11, do not include some that have been included in a number - but not all – of the previous CYG editions.

These include steeplechase, triple jump, hammer, pole vault and sprint relays.

"England Athletics recognises the frustration that athletes, coaches and other organisations will have with the exclusion of certain events from the athletics programme at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games," an England Athletics release said.

"We would like to see full programmes of events included."

The athletics programme for this year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago is almost the same as for the last edition of the event at the Bahamas in 2017 ©Getty Images





In answer to an England Athletics query, Frankie Carter-Kelly, Commonwealth Games England Chef de Mission, replied: "Ahead of every Games, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Local Organising Committee decide on the sports and specific events included on the programme.

"They will have analysed the number of entries from different Sports and indeed disciplines/events within a Sport at previous Youth Games before finalising the programme.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation will have also been in contact with the various global governing bodies, in this case, World Athletics, to seek feedback on the proposed competition programme.

"It is incredibly exciting to see the addition of para sport for the first time ever at a Youth Games and we can’t wait to see the track and field team in action next summer.”

The release continued: "As stated, England Athletics and Commonwealth Games England would like to see a full set of events included in the Commonwealth Youth Games, and the Commonwealth Games at all times, but the Commonwealth Games Federation works to criteria of which states that each event must have certain representation from member organisations.

"We will continue to work to influence the decision makers through the channels we have, as well as trying to influence event development across the Commonwealth through Commonwealth Federations.

"We would also encourage any event organisations or individuals to support other federations in their event development work to spread participation as well."

Jazmin Sawyers, far right, is among athletes to have competed for England at the Commonwealth Youth Games ©Redpoint PR

Meanwhile England Athletics are planning to provide competitive options for any missing out because of the CYG restrictions.

"Where possible England Athletics will seek to provide an alternative U18 International opportunity for the events not included in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games programme, through events such as the Manchester International," the release added.

"If possible, we will seek to add events such as triple jump, pole vault and hammer to the competition offer."

The track programme in Trinidad and Tobago will involve the 100 metres, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, mixed 4x400m and 4x400m events.

There will be five field events - high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and javelin.

The only difference in the last programme, at the 2017 CYG in Nassau in the Bahamas, was an extra relay race.

The previously-included 2,000 metres steeplechase, hammer throw and triple jump were dropped from the athletics programme at the 2015 CYG at Apia in Samoa, although two relays - the 4x200m and 4x400m - were added at this point.

Scott Grace, team teader for athletics for Trinibago 2023 said: "For many young athletes the Commonwealth Youth Games provide a first international experience and hopefully the first stepping stone towards senior success.

"I hope that all those selected will grasp this amazing opportunity to represent England, our sport and most importantly themselves with both pride and passion.

“In the past, the Commonwealth Youth Games has provided a great learning experience for several of our current senior England stars, including Jazmin Sawyers, Dina Asher-Smith and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

"I wish every athlete the greatest of success with their upcoming season."

The Para-athletics events in Trinidad and Tobago will be open to men and women aged 14 to 18, born in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009.