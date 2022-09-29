The budget for next year's Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Trinidad and Tobago will surpass $35 million (£32 million/€36 million).

That is the estimate announced by Ephraim Serrette, the newly appointed chairman of the Organising Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA), according to Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

Trinidad and Tobago was initially awarded the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019 but the event had to be postponed from 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports programme for the event dubbed "Trinbago 2023" will see athletes between 14 and 18 taking part in seven sporting disciplines from August 4 to 11.

The sports will take place in two clusters - one in Couva, Trinidad and the other in Tobago - to bring a diverse perspective of the twin island country to the nations of the Commonwealth, as well as showcase a festival of the country’s activities.

The seven featured sports at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games are aquatics (swimming), athletics, cycling (road race, time trial, and track), rugby sevens, triathlon and beach volleyball for both boys and girls, while the Fast5 netball will be contested by girls only.

"It's going to be seven different sporting disciplines and we now have less than a year for us to make it happen," Serrete said.

"Some of the venues would be close to being ready as we were due to have the event in 2021, but because of the pandemic it was postponed, so in some cases, it will be for us just to revisit our plans for these venues and most definitely rethink the overall budget.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin has said next year's Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago will be "thrilling and competitive" ©Getty Images

"The Government has already committed a financial support of $35 million but we already know that the hosting of the event will now cost more than that figure and we will be going after the support of the corporate sector of T&T to come on board with us.

"This is going to be a really big event for us and I think that with the continued support of the sitting general secretary, and the immediate past President of the T&T Olympic Committee Brian Lewis, we are in a very good place for the event to be a success."

Commenting on the presentation of the sports programme, Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said: "We are delighted to confirm the Sports Programme for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, featuring much-anticipated debuts in the Youth Games for the dynamic and innovative Fast5 netball and triathlon.

"It promises to be a thrilling and competitive Games and an exceptional showcasing of Caribbean and Commonwealth sports.

"An invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, the Games will be a truly special and inspiring experience for young athletes from across the Commonwealth."