Val-de-Marne is to host Japan's breaking team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after a formal agreement was made with the local council.

Olivier Capitanio, President of the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council, finalised the deal with the head of the Japanese breaking delegation for the Games, Marrock Watanabe.

The team is to prepare for the Games at La Briqueterie arts centre in Vitry-sur-Seine during their stay, south-east of the city of Paris.

Later in the year, equipment will be available for the team, giving them a year's worth of training at the venue.

"We would have liked an Olympic event in Val-de-Marne, that's obvious, but we are very happy at the idea of contributing to the preparation," said Capitanio, according to Le Parisien.

The Japanese team will prepare for the Games at La Briqueterie arts centre in Vitry-sur-Seine ©Getty Images

No sport is to take place in Val-de-Marne, except a brief encounter on the cycling time trial route through Vincennes.

However, there are 30 facilities that can be used for preparations across 16 municipalities in the area.

Breaking is set to make its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, having previously featured at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.