Breaking's qualification system for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been confirmed.

A qualifying timeframe from July 2022 to June 2024 has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), along with the mechanism for 32 athletes - 16 in men's and 16 in women's events - to qualify for the sport's Olympic debut in two years.

Twenty of these athletes will book their places in the Olympic Qualifier Series, a three-legged, IOC-led competition set to be held from March to June 2024.

BMX freestyle, skateboarding and sport climbing are also due to be part of the Olympic Qualifier Series.

Another five b-boys and five b-girls are to qualify directly from continental competitions.

The winners in breaking at the 2023 World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) World Championship will also earn Olympic berths.

A maximum of four athletes per National Olympic Committee - two per gender - can qualify for breaking's Olympic debut.

France will get one quota per gender as the host nation, should no French athletes otherwise qualify.

Paris 2024 is to be the first Olympic Games featuring breaking as a medal sport ©Getty Images

Eligibility for the Olympic Qualifier Series can be earned through performances at world or continental level, position on the Breaking for Gold ranking or via host and universality quota spots.

The Breaking for Gold ranking list is based on points accumulated at continental championships and the Breaking for Gold World Series.

Winners at the 2023 European Games, the postponed Asian Games and the 2023 Pan American Games are to directly qualify for Paris 2024, while Oceanian and African Championships will determine their qualifiers.

This year's World Breaking Championships in Seoul is to be combined with the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series to allow more nations and athletes to compete, keeping in mind ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in other countries.

Usually, entry at the World Championships would be restricted to two athletes per gender per nation.