Breakers will be aiming to boost their hopes of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics when they take part in the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) European Breaking Championships in Manchester.

Qualification points will be on the line in the English city as athletes bid to secure a place at Paris 2024 where breaking will make its Olympic debut.

It will be the first breaking event in Britain to be part of the Olympic qualification pathway.

Manchester secured the hosting rights in September after the WDSF moved the tournament away from Russia in response to the war in Ukraine.

Athletes will be aiming to secure ranking points in their quest to compete at Paris 2024 ©World Games 2022

The successful bid was made by Breaking GB and DanceSport England.

The Belle Vue Sports Village has been chosen as the venue, with competition due to take place tomorrow and Sunday (November 6).

"We are delighted to have been awarded the 2022 WDSF European Breaking Championships," said Breaking GB President Oliver Whittle.

"It’s a great opportunity for our homegrown talent to gain all-important ranking points on their journey to the Olympic Games."