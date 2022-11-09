The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has elected its 10 members to its 2023 National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) Expert Advisory Group, with two representatives for each continent.

These individuals are officially to take office on January 1 2023, with two of them then acting as representatives on the WADA Board.

Reforms to the Board to better represent each continent led to the same being done with the NADO Expert Advisory Group.

The election was held from November 1 to 3 on an online voting platform, with only NADOs who are a Signatory to the WADA Code and paid-up members eligible to vote.

A total of 112 of the 115 registered NADOs voted.

"I would like to extend our congratulations to the ten new members of WADA's NADO Expert Advisory Group," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"The high proportion of NADOs that participated in the election process speaks to what a transformative moment this is for NADO representation within WADA.

"The Agency's governance will be strengthened even further when the Advisory Group selects the two members that will join the Foundation Board next year."

Ten experts sit on the NADO group to advise on best practices in anti-doping ©Getty Images

Hanem Amir El Nemr from the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization and Khalid Galant from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport represent Africa; while Diego Grippo of the National Anti-Doping Organization of Argentina and Saul Saucedo of the National Anti-Doping Organization of Panama, represent the Americas.

Chika Hirai and Kim Kum-pyoung from the Japan Anti-Doping Agency and Korea Anti-Doping Agency represent Asia; while Europe's members are NADA Austria's Michael Cepic and Anti-Doping Norway's Martin Holmlund Lauesen.

Finally, Nicholas Barnes of Drug Free Sport Fiji and Nick Paterson from Drug Free Sport New Zealand are the Oceania representatives.