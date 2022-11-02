Dates of March 14 and 15 have been set for next year's World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Annual Symposium.

The gathering is once again due to take place at Lausanne's SwissTech Convention Center.

As was the case in 2022, the gathering is set to take place utilising a hybrid format.

Registration is yet to open, but WADA has asked interested parties to note the date.

COVID-19 disruption cancelled two WADA Annual Symposiums ©Getty Images ©Getty Images

The WADA Annual Symposium is the biggest annual gathering of the anti-doping world.

It typically brings together officials from International Federations, National Anti-Doping Organisations, accredited laboratories, Governments and the organisers of major events.

This year's WADA Annual Symposium, in June, was the first for three years, following a series of coronavirus-related cancellations.