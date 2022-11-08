Athletes from Victoria who were part of the team that topped the medals table at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have received the Australian Sports Medal ©CGA

Athletes from Victoria who were in Australia's successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team have received the Australian Sports Medal (ASM).

Among those presented with their medal by Linda Dessau, the Governor of Victoria, were three gold medallists - weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana, rhythmic gymnast Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva and Para-swimmer Cole Pearse.

More than 450 team members have been nominated by Commonwealth Games Australia to receive the ASM after the Australian team topped the overall medal table at Birmingham 2022, with 178 medals, including 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze.

Ceremonies to honour Queensland and New South Wales-based team members will be held later this month.

Also in attendance was Craig Phillips, the Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chief executive, who acknowledged the tremendous efforts of everyone involved in the team during the Games.

Alongside Phillips, Jeroen Weimar, the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee chief executive, hailed the legacy the CGA is creating and hoping to bring to the upcoming Games.

Weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana was one of three gold medallists from Birmingham 2022 that were among the athletes from Victoria to receive the Australian Sports Medal ©Getty Images
Weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana was one of three gold medallists from Birmingham 2022 that were among the athletes from Victoria to receive the Australian Sports Medal ©Getty Images

"Receiving the Australian Sports Medal was a huge honour and one of my proudest moments," said badminton player Nathan Tang.

"Meeting Her Excellency and being amongst not only athletes, but behind the scenes members from the Commonwealth Games team, really reminded me of how much of a team we are."

Cyclist Caitlin Ward, who rides alongside as a pilot for Jess Gallagher in the cycling sprint and time trial events and helped win two gold medals in Birmingham, echoed Tang’s statements.

"I feel so humbled and honoured to be considered and be awarded such a prestigious medal," Ward said.

"The Australian Sports Medal represents the dedication and commitment it took for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team to be the most successful Australian team in history, and to be a part of this team and be recognised by the country and the governor for my contributions and achievements, is special beyond words."