Australia's six-time Commonwealth Games champion swimmer Nicole Livingstone was named the person of sporting influence at the Women's Health 2022 Women in Sport Awards.

The 51-year-old was praised for her contribution to sport at the 10th edition of the annual event in Australia which aims to recognise and support female athletes at all levels.

Winners are chosen for "showing the world that limits can be dismantled and boundaries stretched, serving as role models to younger generations and being symbols of empowerment and strength."

Quadruple Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was recognised as the young achiever of the year while four-time Commonwealth champion and Para athlete Madison de Rozario was named as the Women's Health athlete of 2022.

The Australian women's cricket squad were acknowledged as the champion team following their recent successes on the international stage.

They won gold at the inaugural Commonwealth Games women's cricket tournament in Britain after beating India in the final.

Six-time Paralympic Games gold medallist Ellie Cole was given the outstanding woman in sport award while basketballer Lauren Jackson was inducted into the hall of fame.

Jackson was a member of Australia's Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning side.

Commonwealth Games Australia has extended its congratulations to all award recipients from the ceremony.