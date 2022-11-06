The final report of the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games has been published with a call for future organisers to have a "Plan B".

It came as the General Assembly of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) resolved to extend the deadline for the bidding process for the 2025 event to March 31 2023.

A decision on the host had been expected yesterday but the extension was enforced to allow prospective hosts Curaçao and the Bahamas to secure Government backing.

The Games in Guadeloupe had been postponed from 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the event was eventually staged with financial help from CANOC member nations.

"What happened in Guadeloupe was unique," CANOC treasurer Edith Cox said at the General Assembly.

The budget for the Games had been set at $2.5 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million).

"We were able to keep to the budget and learned to manage to the nearest euro even if the object was whatever it costs to deliver the first Games," Organising Committee President Alain Sorèze told CANOC members.

The report recommended that future Organising Committees should "legally and technically consolidate financial commitments and the provision of sports venues".

Guadeloupe 2022 organisers admitted that they had lost money by not charging the market rate for premium events at the Games.

Ticket sales yielded only €8,000 (£6,966/$7,925).

"This is one of the negative points of the budget sheet and analysis is required," the report confirmed.

Individual tickets had been priced at €5 (£4.35/$4.95) for all events.

"This decision should not have applied to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies which are real shows," organisers conceded.

Financial partnerships had yielded less than 5 per cent of total funding instead of a projected figure of 10 to 15 per cent.

"A search for a more efficient marketing partnership is to be implemented," the report advised.

The uncertainty over scheduling also caused difficulties in recruiting technical officials for the events.

"Reflections for the future will have to focus on the positioning in the international sports calendar taking into account other events," Guadeloupe 2022 said.

Weather alerts during the Caribbean Games had forced postponement and rescheduling of 3x3 basketball.

Guadeloupe 2022 advised the setting up of an operational crisis unit "to manage any serious unforeseen events" in future Games.

Instead of a Torch Relay with a Flame, a "Relay of the Conch" had been staged.

The Conch, a sea shell, "is sometimes a sound of transmission, sometimes a sound of alert but also of gathering, joy and communion," Sorèze explained.

"The spirit that animated us to finally deliver the Games was 'against all odds'," he concluded.