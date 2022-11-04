Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) secretary general Keith Joseph has hailed the successful hosting of the inaugural Caribbean Games in 2022 as the "crowning achievement" of CANOC's Executive Committee in the last four years.

"The executive showed resolve, it showed leadership, courage and determination," Joseph said.

The Games in Guadeloupe were originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the second time the launch of the Caribbean Games had been delayed by a pandemic.

There had been Caribbean Games planned for 2009 but it proved impossible for them to take place because of the H1N1 flu outbreak.

"It seemed like deja vu," Joseph admitted.

"It is the reason why throughout the preparation and the celebration of the Games themselves, we held the theme 'Against All Odds' because we were competing against all odds and I think that was the most important achievement."

[Opening ceremony]



Ambiance avant le début de la parade



Les différentes délégations sont toutes arrivées. #canoc #caribbeangames pic.twitter.com/uxPv8Qs1RW — I Caribbean Games 2022 (@caribgames2022) June 29, 2022

He revealed that other Caribbean nations had demonstrated support for hosts Guadeloupe.

"The message was 'We are with you!' These Games must come off," Joseph explained.

"So they undertook to commit their own resources to meet a significant proportion of their accommodation cost, which is not usual," he added.

"It was a decision of unity and regional integration taken as a Caribbean people in a region that had reached the point where it needed to demonstrate to the world their ability to pool together resources to execute the logistical requirements of hosting a multi-sports event."

A total of 30 nations eventually sent athletes to compete in seven sports over five days of competition with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach sending a goodwill message to the Games.

CANOC secretary general Keith Joseph is running for President against Jamaican Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda ©CANOC

"The message broadcast at the Opening Ceremony of the Games cemented CANOC’s relationship with the IOC, while symbolising the organisation’s arrival to the point of global recognition by the Olympic movement and as a viable component in that movement," Joseph said.

CANOC celebrates the 20th anniversary of its foundation in 2023 and Joseph insisted that social media and digital technology have helped the organisation become better known than ever before.

"We have come out of a quadrennial where we have made significant strides," Joseph continued.

"In terms of our commitment to engaging in international sports issues and letting our voices be heard and above all a kind of harmonisation among the sports movement in the Caribbean, understanding that we exist and we have an interest in the general well-being of sport in the Caribbean."

Joseph completes his term as secretary general on Saturday and will run against Jamaican Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda for CANOC Presidency.